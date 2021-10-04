Bank of Montreal Can Has $31.52 Million Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 109,859 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.13% of Ryanair worth $31,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,513,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,137,649,000 after purchasing an additional 140,012 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,318,000 after purchasing an additional 434,843 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 9,150.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,971,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,892,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 993,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the period. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Peel Hunt raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Evercore ISI raised Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Erste Group raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.48.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $117.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.63. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $79.24 and a 52 week high of $121.63.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $446.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.02 million. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 59.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.