Bank of Montreal Can Has $33.76 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,537 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Novartis were worth $33,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $82.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.24. The company has a market cap of $183.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

