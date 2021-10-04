Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,334 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.33% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $28,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,288,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,666 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,247,000 after buying an additional 625,557 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 26.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,913,000 after buying an additional 321,792 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3,947.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 269,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,592,000 after buying an additional 262,485 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,843,000 after buying an additional 176,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $458,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $145.76 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.05 and a 200-day moving average of $149.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 404.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

