Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 233,560 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,176,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,560 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.54% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $32,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 196,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 13.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 46.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter valued at $476,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

Shares of HTA opened at $29.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $28.69. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $31.31.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

