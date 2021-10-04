Bank of Montreal Can Sells 508,810 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 508,810 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.21% of Masco worth $29,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Masco by 7,852.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,434 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 114.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,619,000 after purchasing an additional 960,330 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Masco by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,830,000 after purchasing an additional 921,889 shares during the period. 40 North Management LLC bought a new position in Masco in the first quarter worth $36,353,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Masco by 30.6% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,839,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,319,000 after purchasing an additional 431,231 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $55.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.30. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

