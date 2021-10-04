Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,031,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $52,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 70.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 56.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,436,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,123,000 after purchasing an additional 604,340 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

SJI opened at $21.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

