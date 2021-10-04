Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $57.32 Million Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,626 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.04% of Saia worth $57,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,101,000 after acquiring an additional 106,599 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,486,000 after purchasing an additional 428,541 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Saia by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,011,000 after acquiring an additional 76,642 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,233,000 after purchasing an additional 33,064 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 8.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,459,000 after purchasing an additional 51,954 shares during the period.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $242.67 on Monday. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $125.51 and a one year high of $259.13. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.29 and a 200-day moving average of $228.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.40 million. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SAIA. Raymond James upped their price target on Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.31.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

