Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 87.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,409 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $54,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on MODV. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other ModivCare news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf bought 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $187.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.07 and its 200 day moving average is $163.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. ModivCare Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.44 and a 12 month high of $211.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.95 million. The business’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

