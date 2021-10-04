Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 410,278 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,453,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 410,278 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $58,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 164,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,394 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 561,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,197 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,368,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,451,000 after buying an additional 78,434 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,784,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,436,000 after buying an additional 201,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Shares of AGNC opened at $15.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

