Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 36,911 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,911 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.17% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $53,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,064,000 after acquiring an additional 175,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,465,000 after acquiring an additional 53,637 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,656,000 after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $39,805,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,495,000 after acquiring an additional 17,527 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $114.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.01. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.05 and a 52-week high of $117.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMN shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $836,810 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.