Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 1,418 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,938,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,429,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $3,638,985.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 992,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,797,807.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,401 shares of company stock worth $32,305,669. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $483.08 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $271.73 and a 12-month high of $521.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 115.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

