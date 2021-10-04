Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,636,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.80.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $143.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.85. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $109.50 and a twelve month high of $160.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

