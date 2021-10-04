Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 492,838 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 4.0% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FHN. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James began coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

NYSE:FHN opened at $16.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

