Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 4,451 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BR. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,864 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 521.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 878,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,878,000 after acquiring an additional 737,057 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,698,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,399,000 after acquiring an additional 206,414 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 623.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 210,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,944,000 after acquiring an additional 181,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 897,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,471,000 after acquiring an additional 161,203 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of BR opened at $166.02 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.23 and a 12 month high of $177.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total value of $944,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,473 shares of company stock valued at $17,841,693. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.