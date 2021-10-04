Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 5,851 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,851 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $1,613,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,231,000 after purchasing an additional 170,613 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $1,219,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $5,731,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $285.53 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.69 and a 12 month high of $304.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.79 and a 200-day moving average of $264.77.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.