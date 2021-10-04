Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 9,611 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,662 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 9,611 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Best Buy by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,287 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $3,308,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 98,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $11,303,000 after buying an additional 70,061 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.78.

BBY opened at $105.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,636 shares of company stock worth $642,736. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

