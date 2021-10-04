Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 198.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 46,702 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

In related news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 19,580 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $2,598,070.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,199.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,610 shares of company stock worth $23,556,971. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KMX opened at $127.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.59.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.53.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.