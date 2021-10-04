Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,038 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Incyte during the first quarter worth about $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 1.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Incyte by 12.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,155,000 after acquiring an additional 23,295 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Incyte by 17.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the first quarter worth about $1,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $68.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $101.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.68.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

