Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Holdings Reduced by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,729 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

OZK stock opened at $43.88 on Monday. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.70.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.