Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.27

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.27 and last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 3982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BZUN. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.47.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

