Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.27

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.27 and last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 3982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BZUN. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.47.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.
About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
