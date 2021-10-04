Barrington Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kadant (NYSE:KAI)

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barrington Research currently has a $240.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE:KAI opened at $206.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.17. Kadant has a 52 week low of $108.63 and a 52 week high of $225.64. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kadant will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $305,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,408 shares of company stock worth $1,999,854. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kadant by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kadant by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

