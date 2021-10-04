Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on BYCBF. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barry Callebaut has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BYCBF opened at $2,204.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,514.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2,381.98. Barry Callebaut has a 52-week low of $2,085.00 and a 52-week high of $2,600.00.

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

