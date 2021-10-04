Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.37

Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 5.37 and last traded at 5.37, with a volume of 20052 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.64.

Several research firms recently commented on BODY. Guggenheim began coverage on Beachbody in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Beachbody from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of 7.58.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of 223.11 million during the quarter.

About Beachbody (NYSE:BODY)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

