Befesa (ETR:BFSA) PT Set at €77.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) has been given a €77.00 ($90.59) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s current price.

BFSA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Befesa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Befesa in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Befesa stock opened at €65.30 ($76.82) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €68.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of €63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.30. Befesa has a 12-month low of €33.15 ($39.00) and a 12-month high of €72.90 ($85.76). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

