Belt (BELT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25.90 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the US dollar. One Belt coin can now be bought for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular exchanges. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00065300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00101986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00140241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,712.60 or 1.00032212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,383.69 or 0.07094106 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

