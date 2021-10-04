Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for DCC (LON:DCC)

DCC (LON:DCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 7 ($0.09) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 99.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DCC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,966.33 ($77.95).

Shares of DCC stock opened at GBX 6,136 ($80.17) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,170.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,157.79. DCC has a 12-month low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,684 ($87.33).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

