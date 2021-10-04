BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,016 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 47.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.42 on Monday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $512.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.05 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 36.67%. On average, analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

