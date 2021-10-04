BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Short Interest Update

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, an increase of 138.7% from the August 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of BBL opened at $50.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.29. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $68.04.

Get BHP Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a yield of 10.2%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in BHP Group by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.99.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.