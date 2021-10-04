BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,360,161 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 12,632 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of BHP Group worth $99,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP opened at $53.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 118.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays cut shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $768.67.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.