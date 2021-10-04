Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.64 Per Share

Analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to post earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($1.94). Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($3.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($12.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.78) to ($10.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($7.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.43) to ($4.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BHVN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded down $2.43 on Wednesday, hitting $143.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,262. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $147.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

