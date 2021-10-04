Biotron Hits Market Capitalization of $62,696.94 (BTRN)

Biotron (CURRENCY:BTRN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Biotron coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Biotron has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. Biotron has a total market cap of $62,696.94 and approximately $3.00 worth of Biotron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Biotron alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 98.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.36 or 0.00886343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00055132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.27 or 0.00316101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00114616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Biotron Coin Profile

Biotron (BTRN) is a coin. Biotron’s total supply is 411,092,461 coins and its circulating supply is 65,965,771 coins. Biotron’s official Twitter account is @BiotronI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Biotron is biotron.io . The Reddit community for Biotron is /r/Biotron

According to CryptoCompare, “Biotron is a personal data analytics platform that serves both individuals and organizations. It provides business intelligence products to organizations, which are created by validating individual users data. Biotron users can choose what data is harvested and earn cryptocurrency in return, depending on the data contribution. A mobile app is also available (Biotron App). BTRN was developed by Biotron and it is an Ethereum-based token that enables trading data between consumers and providers. It is the only available token for consumers to buy access to data or for data providers receive compensations. Furthermore, the BTRN is used to cover transactions fees and reward miners for transactions validation. “

Biotron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biotron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biotron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Biotron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Biotron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Biotron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.