Bitblocks (BBK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $525.00

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitblocks has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $251,058.91 and approximately $525.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,563.50 or 0.99974453 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00078584 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006151 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00053368 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006104 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002141 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $273.36 or 0.00574588 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Bitblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

