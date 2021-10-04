Bitcoin SV 24-Hour Volume Hits $290.77 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $145.38 or 0.00294566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 14% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $2.74 billion and approximately $290.77 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,354.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $554.77 or 0.01124058 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.11 or 0.00411530 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00050050 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004438 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000542 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,860,420 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

