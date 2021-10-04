BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 24.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000520 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $1,419.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BitcoinPoS

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,985,749 coins and its circulating supply is 4,774,295 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

