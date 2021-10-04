BitTorrent Trading Up 6.2% This Week (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. BitTorrent has a market cap of $2.22 billion and $316.10 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00096188 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00017707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000193 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009365 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007190 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004928 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

