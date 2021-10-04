BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Up 106.6% in September

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 106.6% from the August 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI opened at $2.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.30. BK Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%.

In other BK Technologies news, major shareholder Global Investors Fundamental sold 630,915 shares of BK Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $2,000,000.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKTI. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BK Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,221,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in BK Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $982,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of BK Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $945,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BK Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BK Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of two-way radio communications equipment. It offers product to the fire, EMS, police, federal, and municipalities agencies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, FL.

