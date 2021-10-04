Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,326,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,988 shares during the period. PriceSmart comprises 3.7% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 4.31% of PriceSmart worth $120,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PriceSmart by 3,137.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in PriceSmart during the second quarter worth $218,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in PriceSmart during the first quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $215,468.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,860,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,063,693.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $814,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,787 shares of company stock worth $8,576,892. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSMT traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.08. The company had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,302. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.56. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.58 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $895.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.