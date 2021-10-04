Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.77 Million in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 130,959 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. Angi makes up approximately 0.1% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Angi by 11.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Angi by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Angi by 8.6% in the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 57,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Angi by 5.1% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Angi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

ANGI traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,593. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.38 and a beta of 1.94. Angi Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $102,215.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $116,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 261,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,566.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

