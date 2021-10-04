Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.17.

BKH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

BKH traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.43. 1,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,507. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $53.11 and a 1 year high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 124.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 141,881 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 10.4% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 189,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 211.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,063,000 after purchasing an additional 321,340 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 140,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Black Hills by 98,364.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 27,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

