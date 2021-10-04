Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $83.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of BKI opened at $72.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Black Knight has a 52-week low of $68.60 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Black Knight by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,285 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,485,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,676,000 after purchasing an additional 164,515 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,022,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,608,000 after purchasing an additional 177,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,605,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,161,000 after purchasing an additional 151,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,131,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,194,000 after purchasing an additional 281,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.