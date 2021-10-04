BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,719,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 601,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of PacWest Bancorp worth $400,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $46.70 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PACW. Truist upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

