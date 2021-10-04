BlackRock Inc. Has $373.72 Million Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,829,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,873,530 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Amyris worth $373,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Amyris by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Amyris by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 92,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amyris by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

AMRS stock opened at $13.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.03. Amyris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. Analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $362,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,477,135.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,058. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amyris Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

