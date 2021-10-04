BlackRock Inc. Has $379.73 Million Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,250,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $379,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,617,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,002,000 after purchasing an additional 419,089 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,129,000 after purchasing an additional 563,301 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,044,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,165,000 after purchasing an additional 231,599 shares during the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,741,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.10 per share, for a total transaction of $106,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,450 shares of company stock worth $23,669,706 over the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $69.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.79 and its 200-day moving average is $67.70. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

