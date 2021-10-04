BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 944,748 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of TripAdvisor worth $389,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TripAdvisor by 5.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth $559,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TripAdvisor by 8.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth $409,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

TripAdvisor stock opened at $36.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average of $41.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.36. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. Research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

