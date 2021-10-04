BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,588,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 996,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.20% of CNO Financial Group worth $368,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,477,000 after purchasing an additional 374,663 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 34.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 74,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $24.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

