BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,024,834 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,998,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,024,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.30% of Sterling Bancorp worth $396,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 81,732 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $340,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $25.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.70. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

