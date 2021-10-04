BlackRock Inc. Sells 210,142 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,820,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 210,142 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.91% of Murphy USA worth $376,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth about $3,207,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 87.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 10.3% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 266,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,546,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 12.5% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,405,000 after purchasing an additional 123,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 14.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of MUSA opened at $168.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.58. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $172.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.65%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

