BlackRock Inc. Sells 5,893,374 Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,297,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,893,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.36% of PPD worth $382,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in PPD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PPD by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in PPD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in PPD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $46.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22. PPD, Inc. has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $46.99.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PPD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

