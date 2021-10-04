BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 159.1% from the August 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,900,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,067,000 after purchasing an additional 32,443 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 17.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 319,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 47,134 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,609,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 31,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 71.9% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 490,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 205,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

MFL stock opened at $14.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

