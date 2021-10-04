Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Down 30.0% in September

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the August 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 12,696 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 69,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 43,302 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.29. 164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,267. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

